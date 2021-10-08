Raveena Tandon calls Aryan Khan's arrest 'Heart-Breaking'

Raveena Tandon tweeted that it is heartbreaking that 'shameful politics is being played out' and a 'young man's future being toyed with'. Her comments came after Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the cruise drugs case. Raveena is not the first celebrity who has come out on social media to share her opinion on Aryan Khan’s arrest. Hrithik had penned a note to Aryan on Instagram in which he asked the star kid ‘to own it’. “You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you,” Hrithik Roshan wrote.

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

“You must go through the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there,” Hrithik Roshan added. Prior to this, B Town celebs like Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Suniel Shetty, too, came out in Aryan’s support. While Salman visited Shah Rukh in Mannat, others voiced their opinion through social media. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. His bail application will be heard today, on his mother Gauri Khan’s birthday. The court had a day ago granted 14-day judicial custody to Shah Rukh Khan’s son, his friend Arbaaz A Merchant, model Munmun Dhamecha and five others. NCP leader Nawab Malik on Friday alleged that during the raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the Cordelia cruise liner following which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others were taken into custody, the central probe agency had allowed two people, including the relative of a BJP leader, to leave. Malik said that he will also provide evidence to support the allegations made by him during a press conference on Saturday. NCB, however, denied the allegations and called them baseless.

