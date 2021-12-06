Raveena Tandon revealed how people tried to bury her at lowest phase of her life

Are you a fan of Raveena's song Tip Tip Barsa Paani? Well, we all are the moves and curves of Raveena had clean bolted everyone in that song, but could you imagine that the hottest actress of that time has been buried by others? Yes, you read that correctly.

Raveena is all set to make her come back in the industry with her all-new web series Aranyak which will stream on OTT platform Netflix, has opened up about her struggles in the industry and how she had been buried during her lowest phase the actress said "Perseverance, hard work will always get rewarded. If you are talented, hardworking, and sincere, no one can take it away from you. It was a man's world then but I see a great change today. There are times when you thank your family for being your backbone, for being there for you. You also thank those, who were not there for you, who probably tried to kick you at a time when you were down at your lowest and tried to completely bury you. I thank those people because they gave me the drive to bounce back even harder. The harder they tried to put me down, the stronger I wanted to bounce back."

Earlier the actress also stated about the female editors who body-shamed her during the '90s. She revealed that "You will be shocked to know that some of these women editors that I see today who are now probably not editors anymore but they walk around with this big badge of being feminists, unfortunately, those same women used to body-shame, humiliate, and bring down another woman just because they were probably in love with a hero or hero-worship or the hero promised them the next big cover for their magazine," Raveena said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen on the OTT platform with her web series Aranyak an action thriller drama, the actress is all set to back with the bang.