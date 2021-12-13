Raveena Tandon's Aranyak twitter reactions and reviews

Raveena Tandon's Aranyak is now streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix, Aranyak is a Hindi language series based on Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s novel under the same title. The series stars Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana, and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead roles. The eight-episode long series is directed by Vinay Waikul and produced by Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and Roy Kapur Films. As per Netflix, the show revolves around a police officer (Raveena) who digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest while investigating the disappearance of a teenage tourist.

The series is worth watching because it is a major come back of Raveena Tandon on the screen, the actress is so excited for her new web series, she also did many promotions and interviews where she also made shocking revelations which caught the eye of the public, during interviews she also opened up about her struggles in the industry and how she had been buried during her lowest phase the actress said "Perseverance, hard work will always get rewarded. If you are talented, hardworking, and sincere, no one can take it away from you. It was a man's world then but I see a great change today. There are times when you thank your family for being your backbone, for being there for you. You also thank those, who were not there for you, who probably tried to kick you at a time when you were down at your lowest and tried to completely bury you. I thank those people because they gave me the drive to bounce back even harder. The harder they tried to put me down, the stronger I wanted to bounce back."



As everyone seems to be excited to watch the series, here's review tweets of Aranyak which you should see, before watching the series.

#Aranyak is one of the best series on Netflix, arguably the best Indian series. What makes it even more special is the mind-blowing performance by all, especially @TandonRaveena; thank you and you are back 👍👍 — Kishore Kothapalli (@KishoreKothap11) December 13, 2021

@TandonRaveena you have always been my favourite but dogra madam you rocked in #Aranyak , superb work thats why we as audience love you a lot that cute face and the deep eyes lovely raveena — jitendra (@Realtykingindia) December 13, 2021

@TandonRaveena smashing debut .. perfect cop act and what a brilliant chemistry with another fine actor @paramspeak .. way to go #AranyakOnNetflix#Aranyak — Pritish De (@smartarian) December 13, 2021