Ravi Teja's upcoming pan-India movie titled 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Hyderabad, Nov 3 Telugu actor Ravi Teja, who is termed as 'Mass Maharaja', has been busy with multiple projects. The makers of his upcoming pan-India movie have announced the title of the film.

Ravi Teja has signed an exciting project, which is titled 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. The makers of this upcoming movie made an official announcement regarding the same. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', is touted to be a period film based in the era of 1970s. The story is based on real-life incidents of a notorious and courageous thief of south India and the people of Stuartpuram.

The makers also unveiled the title announcement poster, which increases the anticipation. The poster features the feet of the hero, and the foot marks indicate a tiger paw.

Ravi Teja undergoes a complete makeover to play this role in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. "Ravi Teja's body language, diction and getup will be completely different and it will be a never before character for the actor", the makers said.

This pan-Indian movie is to be directed by Vamsee, who has been working on the script and other pre-production works for the last 3 years, along with his team.

Abhishek Agarwal will be producing this film under the banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Tej Narayan Agarwal presents the movie. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is to mark Ravi Teja's first pan-Indian project.

