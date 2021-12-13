Real life Mermaid Nora Fatehi, see her latest look

Nora Fatehi is one of the hard-working actors in Bollywood. She is known for her captivating performance and tremendous dance moves. In addition, she has many fans. Nora Fatehi is always in the news on social media for one reason or another. Nora began her career on the small screen. She participated in Bigg Boss 9 as a contestant. After that, however, she never looked back. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014.

Then she started getting offers for Telugu movies. What you may not know is that Nora specializes not only in dance but also in martial arts. She has acted in movies like Satyamev Jayate, Street Dancer 3D, India, Bhuj - The Pride of India.



Apart from everything Nora is also known for her hot and sizzling looks, the actress is an avid user of social media and always stays up to date, recently Nora shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she has dressed up as a mermaid, and no doubt the diva is looking extremely stunning in her unique look. She captioned her picture as 'they said “As long as you live under my ocean, you'll obey my rules” so I left…'

As soon as the diva posted this picture fans went crazy and started dropping heart emojis on the picture.

