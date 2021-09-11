Release of SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' postponed, new dates to be announced soon

The makers of RRR today announced that the film has been delayed as theaters remain to be closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the makers of the film shared the news with their fans. The post read, ‘Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running.’

‘RRR’ is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). Produced by DVV Danayya, it also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody. In August, Ram Charan and Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad after shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Ukraine. On August 20, the entire cast and crew took to Instagram to share an adorable video with the director. The team wrapped up a two-week-long song schedule in Ukraine. According to reports, most of the shooting of the film is complete.

