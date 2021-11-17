Relive the Magic: Harry Potter and the cast set to 'Return to Hogwarts'

Mumbai, Nov 17 Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are set to reunite as they will join American filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight 'Harry Potter' films for the 20th anniversary special.

Titled 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts', the retrospective special by HBO Max, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' as it will feature the making of an incredible story, interviews and cast conversations.

HBO Max announced the event recently through a 52-second trailer which featured exhilarating moments of the adventures of Harry Potter, his friends and the villains as they announced the reunion.

Joining the three actors will be several other notable alumni from the franchise like Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Mark Williams, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter and is set to premiere on New Year's Day, January 1, 2022 on HBO Max, which also houses all eight films of Warner Bros' original 'Harry Potter' franchise.

