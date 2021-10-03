Reports: Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats reveal that he was regularly ordering & consuming drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau carried out its first-ever raid on a luxury cruise liner and detained at least eight persons, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri. According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party.

All the eight detainees have been identified as Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. Of these, Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are from Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are both fashion designers while Gomit is a hair stylist. Sources confirmed to that both Mohak and Nupur had come to Delhi with Gomit.

Aryan Khan, is likely to be arrested today by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan Khan's mobile phone has been seized and information is being gathered from it. Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats and messages are being investigated.

As per News18 report, Aryan Khan’s phone has revealed messages which show he was regularly ordering and consuming drugs. The case against him is “strong” and the central agency sleuths are likely to arrest him after the questioning is done, said the sources. “In all probability, Aryan will be arrested soon”, the News18 reported.