" Respect my privacy": Shilpa Shetty issues first statement in Raj Kundra pornography case

Days after Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty issued a official statement in connection with the pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is accused. The Hungama 2 actress said, "I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice." The actress in a lengthy note wrote, The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET, and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.

As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!

Earlier, Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha voiced their support to the veteran actress. Retweeting Hansal's tweet, Richa wrote, "We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing."Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter handle on Friday and asked everyone to give Shilpa some privacy, pointing out how public figures are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out. Hansal tweeted, "If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out. "Shilpa approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organizations and social media platforms from publishing any 'incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory' content against her in connection with the arrest of her husband. She also sought damages of Rs. 25 crores in the defamation suit and an unconditional apology from the media outlets.



