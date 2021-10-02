Rhea Chakraborty confirms she is 'not a part of Bigg Boss as Salman begins new season

Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 launch, actress Rhea Chakraborty shared on her Instagram story, that she is not a part of Bigg Boss this season. "I believe there are some rumours about me being a part of the TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours. I'm not a part of Bigg Boss. Love and Light, wrote the Sonali Cable actress. Earlier, it was reported that makers of Bigg Boss have offered Rhea Rs 35 lakh per week if she agrees to be on the show. However, with the latest update, the actress himself has quashed all rumours of being part of the show.



Today, the 15th season of the controversial show has been officially launched. Superstar Salman Khan who is back as host, enterd dancing on his songs 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai' and 'Swag Se Swagat' on Bigg Boss 15 stage. 'Tiger is back,' he announced. Salman will also introduce the contestants and dance in his own inimitable style to the track ‘Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai’ in tune with the jungle theme of Bigg Boss 15. Salman will have candid interactions with the contenders as well before sending them off. Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere will be telecast today, October 2. To watch the premiere, viewers need to switch to Colors TV at 9:30 pm, that is the Weekend Ka Vaar episode timing. You can watch the episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. In Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan will interact with the contestants. This year, the theme of Bigg Boss 15 is Jungle Mein Dangal. The show will see the contestants staying in a jungle and fighting for basic amenities before they enter the Bigg Boss house.