Rhea Chakraborty pens sweet birthday note for best friend Shibani Dandekar

Actress and host Shibani Dandekar turned a year older today and on the special day her best friend Rhea Chakraborty penned a special note for the former IPL anchor. Rhea shared a beautiful selfie with the birthday girl on her Instagram account and in the caption, she wrote how everyone should wish to have a friend like Shibani. “The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be. Loving, kind, brave and righteous! On your birthday, I want to tell you that - “One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for”. Happy birthday to the world’s most special girl. I love you so so much,” the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress wrote along with heart emoticons.

Earlier, Shibani Dandekar has tattooed the name of her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on her neck, as a birthday gesture. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shibani on Friday gave a glimpse of the new tattoo.In the picture, her face isn't visible but the word Farhan is written on the side of her neck. She wrote, "Inked by the best," along with the picture. In another photo, Shibani also got a tattoo on her hand.Shibani and Farhan have been in a relationship for three years now. Previously, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and the duo are parents to two daughters -- Shakya and Akira. Shibani was last seen in Love In The Times Of Corona. Shibani participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and I Can Do That. She has also played supporting roles in films like Shaandaar and Noor, and featured in series such as Four More Shots Please and Hostages. Rhea on the other hand will be seen in Chehre which released today. The mystery thriller marks Emraan’s first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan.



