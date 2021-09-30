Rhea Chakraborty to join Bigg Boss 15 for a whopping 35 lakhs per week?

There has been a lot of buzz regarding Rhea Chakraborty's participation in Bigg Boss 15. The Sonali Cable actress was recently spotted visiting the same studios as Tejasswi Prakash, who has already been announced as one of the housemates in the upcoming season, on Monday. Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Daljeet Kaur was also spotted at the studio on the same day. However, a E-Times report states that the actress will not be going into the Bigg Boss house that is starting on October 2.

Earlier, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were reportedly paid around Rs 35- 40 lakh weekly to be on the show. They were some of the highest paid contestants so far. This year, Bigg Boss 15 will be jungle themed and after completing and winning few tasks the contestants will be able to make their way into the lavish house. Speaking about Rhea, the 29-year old actress whose life has been under scrutiny after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has been keeping low profile for a long time now. On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. It also featured Annu Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza in key roles. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike.