'Rhea Di Wedding': Extended family, friends show up for Juhu wedding of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea

Mumbai, Aug 14 The extended family of Anil and Sunita Kapoor showed up in shimmering finery for the wedding of their daughter, film producer Rhea Kapoor, sister of Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor, with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Although the Kapoors did not make any official announcement on this milestone event in their family, the activity outside their Juhu home on Saturday, especially the steady stream of arrivals of family and close friends, confirmed the social media chatter about the marriage.

Those spotted entering the Juhu residence of the Kapoors included Rhea's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, her uncles Boney and Sanjay (who came with his wife Maheep, who was most recently seen in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', and son Jahaan), and her aunt Reena Marwah and her husband Sandeep.

Sending the paparazzi into a tizzy were Rhea's cousins: a trimmer Arjun (looking visibly different after his fitness regime with kickboxing champ Drew Neal), Anshula, Sanaya and Khushi. Mohit Marwah, actor son of Reena and Sandeep Marwah, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta also were seen coming in.

Rhea, who's the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor and his costume designer wife Sunita, is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. On Saturday, it was the time for 'Rhea Di Wedding'.

Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Parallel to the news of the marriage breaking out, pictures of Karan and Rhea are being seen a lot more on social media.

In her last post on her official Instagram handle, Rhea wrote: "I really really think the secret to being loved is to love. The secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend."

