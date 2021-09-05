Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani off to their honeymoon to a undisclosed location?

Newlywed couple Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani were snapping flying out of Mumbai on Sunday morning. Dressed in a casual all-black look, Rhea sported a denim jacket with a white face mask. Karan, on the other hand, kept his airport look simple. Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor got married to her longtime boyfriend-filmmaker Karan Boolani on August 14 in a private ceremony. The wedding was held at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. The wedding was attended by Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay, Maheep and Jahaan Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Kunal Rawal and Mohit Marwah.

Earlier, Rhea and Karan had penned lovely notes summing up their 12 year relationship with each other. Not just this, they even thanked their family members for being there for them. Speaking of the families, Rhea's father Anil Kapoor has been very close to Karan. Last year the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for Karan Boolani on his birthday. He shared several pictures and confessed feeling ‘lucky’. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Watching you grow into a visionary director & an incredible human being has been so heartwarming! We're lucky to call you family! Don't let the world change you because you're pretty amazing as you are!”

