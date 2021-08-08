Rhea pens special appreciation post for Neeraj Chopra on winning gold at Olympics

Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history books after he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics in the history of the Olympics and second overall after Abhinav Bindra's historic win in 2008. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Taapsee Pannu among others took to social media to congratulate Neeraj Chopra on his exemplary win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Now actress Rhea Chakraborty also joined the list in congratulating the youngster.

The Sonali Cable actress took to her Instagram story and celebrated by writing, “Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya India Jeet gaya #NeerajChopra WE salute you“. “#proudIdnian” she further added. Chopra won gold medal with a best throw of 87.58m, ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vesely Vitezslav (85.44m).The 23-year-old athlete from Haryana has been honoured by several state governments and private organisations for his remarkable achievement. On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a special cash reward of Rs. 2 crore for his award-winning 87.58m javelin throw in Tokyo. The Chief Minister said that it was a proud moment for India and all Punjabis, since the family of Neeraj Chopra, a serving soldier of Indian Army, traces its roots to Punjab. Chopra will also get a cash reward of Rs 6 crore, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said on Saturday. Khattar also declared that Chopra will be made head of the upcoming Centre for Excellence in Athletics in Panchkula. The BCCI also announced a cash reward of Rs one crore.