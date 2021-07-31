Richa Chadha comes out in support of Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra porn scandal

Richa Chadha came out in support of Shilpa Shetty, amid the negativity directed at her in the Raj Kundra case. She also slammed those who are ‘blaming women for mistakes of men in their lives’. Richa was replying to a tweet by Hansal Mehta, who said that Shilpa should be given ‘dignity and privacy’ while the law takes its course. “We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing,” Richa tweeted, referring to Shilpa’s lawsuit against news portals and social media platforms for publishing ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her. Shilpa’s husband Raj was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content via an app called Hotshots.

He is currently in judicial custody. Earlier, the Bombay High Court on Friday refused to restrain media organisations and social media platforms from publishing information related to the case. Hearing the matter, Justice Gautam Patel said what Shilpa Shetty is seeking in her plea will "have a chilling effect on the freedom of press". He added, "Reportage of something based on what police have said is not defamatory. "In her plea, Shilpa Shetty had objected to certain media channels carrying news reports about her breaking down when Mumbai Police officials took Raj Kundra to their residence for searches last week. Appearing for Shilpa Shetty, advocate Biren Saraf objected to such reports, arguing that it was "something that happened between a husband and wife, and should not have been reported". The court added that Shilpa Shetty is a public figure and held that such articles are not defamatory. "You (Shetty) chose a public life. Your life is under a microscope. Firstly, articles saying she cried and fought with her husband when her statement was recorded, is not defamatory. It shows that she is a human," said Justice Gautam Patel.