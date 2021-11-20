Richa Chadha hails Tigmanshu Dhulia as 'one of the finest directors'

Mumbai, Nov 20 Richa Chadha recently wrapped up filming of her upcoming web series 'Six Suspects', which is based on Vikas Swarup's 2008 novel of the same name.

The actress will be seen playing an investigating officer in the thriller show helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora and Raghubir Yadav.

The actress spoke highly of her director as she said, "Tigmanshu is one of the finest directors we have and it was always a dream to work with him someday. I am very happy about this collaboration. He kept me on my toes and I learnt a lot. My co-actors, Pratik Gandhi, Tishoo bhai, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora and Raghubir Yadav, are all celebrated artistes."

Talking about her co-actors from the series and her character, Richa said, "This is really great casting and I feel fortunate that I could work alongside the greats. My character is complex, a woman investigating officer who has to find her way in a very male universe. The OTT format is also great for this, because since the original book is a page turner, it makes for great episodic cliffhangers."

With 'Six Suspects', Richa will continue her legacy of no nonsense roles. Her stint with content like 'Inside Edge', 'Unpaused' and 'Madam Chief Minister' to name a few, have given her the opportunity to portray strong-willed characters. 'Six Suspects' is soon to be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

