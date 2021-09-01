Richa Chadha met female cops for 'Candy'

Mumbai, Sep 1 Actress Richa Chadha met female police officers for her upcoming series 'Candy' to understand the balancing act of being a homemaker and working in law enforcement

"Portraying the role of a cop was not easy", said Richa.

She added: "It demanded a very different mental make up. I was lucky enough to hang out with some female cops and understand the dual pressures of managing the needs of the family in the Indian social set up, and working as a law enforcer."

Richa will be seen next in Voot Select's original web series, where she will be donning the avatar of a cop for the first time.

It also has actor Ronit Roy in a lead role. 'Candy' is helmed by Ashish R. Shukla.

The series has a mix of suspense and mystery where Richa will be seen investigating sinister murders in a school in a small town.

