Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares first look of late father Rishi Kapoor's final film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

On late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the first look of 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which is the iconic star's final film.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal had stepped into the late actor's role in 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which was being filmed but couldn't complete the shooting after Rishi's demise.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima shared two posters of the film. The first was the one featuring Rishi in the film's titular role, while the second one featured Paresh in the same role, which he took up after Rishi's death.

Penning a long emotional note along with the film's posters, she presented the first look and wrote, "We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film."

Riddhima further thanked Paresh for taking up the role and added, "A big thank you to Mr Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man."

Rishi had worked on 'Sharmaji Namkeen' along with Juhi Chawla. The movie has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment backing the film in association with MacGuffin Pictures.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' was supposed to mark Juhi and Rishi's reunion on the big screen after a long time. The two starred in films like 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Saajan Ka Ghar', 'Rishta Ho To Aisa', 'Ghar Ki Ijaazat', and 'Eena Meena Deeka' to name a few.

They were last seen together in the 2009 film 'Luck By Chance', which marked Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut and was produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Rishi had died on April 30, 2020. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and before his demise, he was in New York for treatment with his wife Neetu Kapoor, before returning to India in September 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

