Rinku Rajguru: In 'Ankahi Kahaniya', I play a woman trying to escape grim reality

Mumbai, Aug 31 Best known for her performance in the film 'Sairat', National Award-winning actress Rinku Rajguru says that in her upcoming Netflix release she is playing a role she has never essayed before.

In a conversation with , Rinku said: "From all the characters that I have done till now this one is totally different. Manjari, my character, wants to do so much in life but she is oppressed and everything is bottled up inside her because of her situation at home and the way she lives. We are portraying the 1980s, so it was a little difficult to get under the skin of the character, but it was fun."

Rinku will be seen essaying the role of Manjari in the anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya'. Caught in the middle of a family turmoil and burdened with responsibilities, Manjari emerges as a character looking to escape from the reality she lives in.

With this segment, 'Ankahi Kahaniya' delves into yet another story set on the streets of Mumbai in the early 1980s. The anthology of three stories - directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary - is set to premiere on Netflix on September 17.

