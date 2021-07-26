Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza, replace Shilpa Shetty in Super Dancer 4?

A lot has happened with Shilpa Shetty over the last couple of weeks. The actress has been facing intense media scrutiny after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in porn case. The Hungama 2 star has been keep a low profile as she has even given her shoots a miss. Last week, she did not report on the sets of Super Dance 4. Soon speculations were rife, that the actress has been ousted post the pornography contract. However, the channel and her team has been so far remain tight-lipped on the entire issue. Now, according to a report in E-times super couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza will be replacing Shilpa this week on the show.

Riteish and Genelia have confirmed their availability with the producer and the broadcaster. A was quoted as saying to E-Times, "They both love the show and agreed instantly. It would be fun to have them, anyway a fresh take on the proceedings is always welcome." The report also adds that Shilpa hasn't stepped out at all from her house after Raj's arrest. The actress has not even communicated anything with the channel. in the last few days and the channel is going ahead with special judges as per their availability. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have been together for over a decade-and-a-half and married for nine years. After being in a relationship for several years, Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two sons together, Rahyl and Riaan.