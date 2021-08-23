Rithvik Dhanjani on playing 'Cartel' character with multiple shades

Mumbai, Aug 23 Actor Rithvik Dhanjani says it was challenging to play a character with multiple shades in the series 'Cartel'.

"It was in the making for quite some time and it had my complete focus. Abhay Aangre is a character with multiple shades and it was frankly very challenging to play it through the project with the same intensity. I loved the challenge and it was such a learning (experience)," Rithvik said.

He added: "I was sad when we wrapped up the shoot and we all waited for the release. The love and adulation of the audience is testament to the hard work and passion of the entire crew and cast. 'Cartel' is unmissable and I urge the audience to watch it. Be it the good, bad and ugly feedback but please give it a watch."

Also starring Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Divya Agarwal, Jitendra Joshi and others, 'Cartel' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.

