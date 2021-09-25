Robert Redford, Bruce Springsteen team up for documentary

Los Angeles, Sep 25 Actor Robert Redford and rock legend Bruce Springsteen are teaming up for the documentary 'The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses'.

According to variety.com,'The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses' tells the story about America's wild horses from their turbulent history to their uncertain future.

The feature-length documentary takes audiences on an odyssey throughout America to places that few people have seen, with more than 80,000 wild horses on public lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals.

The film will be released theatrically on October 15, then followed by a TVOD (transactional video on demand) release.

Redford is an executive producer, and Springsteen contributes to the film's soundtrack, which also features music from Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris, and the original song 'Never Gonna Tame You', performed by Blanco Brown and written by 12-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren, who also serves as a co-producer on the film.

Redford said: "America's wild horses are fighting their last stand. Increasing competition for our natural resources threatens our wilderness areas, our wild horses and other wildlife species. Horses are interwoven into the very fabric of what is America. What threatens them threatens us all."

One of the film's prominent storylines focuses on mustangs being paired with veterans with PTSD, as the documentary highlights the work of Operation Wild Horse.

Springsteen's wife and daughter, Patti Scialfa Springsteen, and US Olympic equestrian silver medalist, Jessica Springsteen, are executive producers.

Next month, the film is premiering at the Newport Beach Film Festival, the Heartland International Film Festival, the Edmonton International Film Festival and Film Fest 919.

