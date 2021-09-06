Rohit Shetty: Our hard work on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' is paying off

Mumbai, Sep 6 Rohit Shetty, who is currently hosting 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', says that the show is very special for him and he is happy with the response that this action-based reality show is receiving from the audience.

Talking about the show, Rohit shares: "KKK11 is very special to me, and we tried to amp up the thrill factor with every episode. We have some of the best contestants who have ensured to entertain the viewers with their winning spirit. It makes me really happy to know our hard work is paying off and the audiences are loving this season."

Shot during the pandemic in Cape Town, the much-anticipated show has been making headlines because of its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' airs on COLORS.

