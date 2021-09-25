Rohit Shetty ‘Sooryavanshi' to release on Diwali confirms producer Karan Johar

The Maharashtra govt today announced the reopening of theatres in the state after October 22. The meeting held in Mumbai regarding the decision was attended by several key theatre representatives , exhibitors, with Director-Producer Rohit Shetty in attendance. Post the major announcement, producer Karan Johar has confirmed the release date of Sooryawanshi. Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop drama was initially scheduled to release on March 24th, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the makers had decided to slate it for a 2021 release around January and March. With the arrival of the second wave, the film was once again rescheduled, and now we can finally say, the film will release this October.

The movie, which is a part of the ‘Singham’ franchise, stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film will also have special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, both of whom had arrived in style at the trailer launch of the film almost a year ago. Rohit Shetty also took to his social media handle to share his excitement on the news and added a gratitude note which read, “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE…”Akshay also took to social media to express his gratitude towards Maharashtra CM and shared release news too. "So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE. #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021. @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies @tseries.official #CapeOfGoodFilms," read his post.