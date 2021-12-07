Rohit Shetty to miss Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set to marry at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Celebrations will reportedly begin with the sangeet on December 7, there will be a mehendi on December 8 and the wedding itself will be held on December 9. Earlier, it was reported that 120 guests have been invited for the wedding owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and some of the biggest names will be attending the same. Now the latest buzz is that director Rohit Shetty will be not be part of Vicky and Katrina's special day. According to an E-Times report, the Singham director is already in Ooty on the sets of his next directorial 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh.

The production of the film is being jointly done by Rohit Shetty Picturez, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment.

Rohit's team left around November 30 and now he, too, has reached the shoot site. A source says, "It's about a 10-12 day schedule in Ooty. Rohit had earmarked every single detail to commence in this schedule much before; he is one of those who will never throw things out of gear". On the work front, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi was the first big Bollywood movie to open in cinemas after the pandemic-induced restrictions were eased. Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, opened on Diwali on November 5 and raked in an opening day collection of ₹26 crore. The film is slowly inching towards the 200-crore mark and is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. The film also also features Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe of films. It stars Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay.