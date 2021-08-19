Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha to star in drama series 'Candy'
Published: August 19, 2021
Mumbai, Aug 19 Actors Ronit Bose Roy and Richa Chadha will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming drama series titled 'Candy'.
The series, directed by Ashish R Shukla, is an amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition and murder mystery.
Ronit, who will be seen playing a teacher, posted a glimpse of the show on his Instagram on Thursday. He wrote: "Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned."
Richa, who will play a police personnel, too shared a glimpse of series on the photo-sharing website.
"It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with#CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned," she captioned it.
The Voot Select original series 'Candy' is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.
