Rosamund Pike on how male actors from 'The Wheel of Time' dieted for nude scene

Mumbai, Nov 13 Actress Rosamund Pike has talked about how male actors of the epic fantasy series 'The Wheel of Time' dieted and worked out for their nude scenes.

Based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels by the same name, the show is set in a sprawling epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it.

Ahead of the release of the mystical series, Pike said: "You see many more naked men than you see naked women, which is quite pleasing, since women have been asked to expose themselves forever and a day."

She further added, "We've got all the boys frantically dieting and working out hard for their naked scenes and all of the women going out for lovely dinners."

The first three episodes of 'The Wheel of Time' are out on November 19. The fantasy series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Prime Video.

