Rowdy Pictures announces design competition to pick official poster of 'Rocky'

Chennai, Dec 12 Director Vignesh Shivan's production house Rowdy Pictures, which is presenting director Arun Matheswaran's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Rocky', has announced a poster design competition.

The best poster of the competition will be declared as the movie's official poster.

'Rocky' stars actors Vasanth Ravi and Bharathirajaa in the lead. The production house took to its twitter handle to make the announcement.

It said, "To all the talented designers out there, Here is the 'Rocky Design Challenge' for you. The best poster will be announced as the official poster of the movie. Good ones will get featured on our pages. Post your designs with the hashtag #RockyDesignChallenge and tag us."

With less than a fortnight to go for the film's release, the move seems to have caused quite a bit of excitement. What has added to the excitement is that Dhanush, who seldom expresses his opinions on films prior to their release, had called this film an absolute "gem".

The film's director Arun Matheswaran, who learnt the ropes of the trade by working as an assistant director to Thiagarajan Kumararaja in the critically-acclaimed 'Aranya Kaandam', has also worked with director Sudha Kongara.

