RRR Teaser: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus looks promising with extravagant visuals

The first glimpse of SS Rajamouli's RRR has finally hit the web. The 45-second-long teaser begins with a bird’s eye view of a chase sequence between a lion and Jr NTR, giving us a glimpse of the film’s gigantic scale. It also presents Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a superhero mould as they prepare to fight for people’s rights. n the video, Ajay Devgn is seen killing a British soldier with a clean head shot. There’s also a quick shot featuring Alia Bhatt.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhi shared the teaser on her Instagram page and wrote, “Good Lord!” In RRR, Jr. NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to the pandemic, the film is finally set to hit the screens on January 7 worldwide. The film will clash with several other major blockbusters including Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi at the box office.

