RRR Trailer: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus lives up to the hype, a visual treat for fans

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated magnum opus RRR was released on Thursday. The trailer opens with the introduction of Jr NTR’s character who plays Komaram Bheem, and he’s seen fighting off a tiger in what could be one of the highlights of the movie. He plays the protector of the Gond tribe. Ram Charan, who plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, is introduced as a cop working for the British. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a character named Sita and is featured in the trailer.

Previously, Ajay Devgn’s character in the film was described as one who is the master of ‘strength’ – he too features in an impactful scene in the trailer. The trailer showcased the changed avatars of the actors. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR rippled the waves of everyone's hearts as they roar on screen with their fierce and interesting roles. The picturesque locations, subtle cinematography and patriotic sequences are truly unmatchable.‘RRR’ is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.In RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have collaborated onscreen for the first time.