Rs 1.65 lakh per night! Is this the cost of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's Jodhpur trip

Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, recently jetted off to Pali near Jodhpur to celebrate the actor's 39th birthday. They were spotted at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday, September 26. The couple is staying at a resort there and special arrangements have been made for the duo. According to the website of Sujan Jawai Resort, the couple's booking at the resort is made from October 1. Ranbir and Alia reached Jodhpur on a charter plane on September 26. They went straight from the airport to Jawai Resort in Pali. They have been there since then. They even celebrated his birthday at 12 am. The luxurious retreat where the couple is spending the birthday vacation is set among granite formations, where wildlife coexists with local communities.

The camp offers insight in local culture along with luxury. The retreat offers tents and suites ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,65,000.Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for almost four years. Alia had dropped a romantic picture with her ‘life’ on his birthday. They were seen enjoying a beautiful sunset view by the lake. Along with the picture, she had written, “happy birthday my life ” Soon after she posted the picture on her Instagram handle, her friends and fans were all hearts. Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra were seen dropping heart emojis. Even Anushka Sharma was left awestruck with their picture. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film was slated to release last year, but due to the pandemic, the makers had to postpone it.