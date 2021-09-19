Rubina Dilaik refuses to shoot after being provided with a single-door vanity van?

Bigg Boss 14 winner, actor Rubina Dilaik has begun shooting her debut film Ardh. The film will be directed by singer Palak Mucchal’s brother Palash and stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Recently, Rubina surprised everyone after reaching the sets of the film. The actress was on location to shoot a scene atMumbai's Mohammed Ali Studio but refused to get down the vehicle. As per a report in ETimes, an eyewitness from the site revealed that Rubina would not start filming unless she was provided with a double-door vanity van. For about 45 minutes, she remained in her car until the double-door van arrived. "Guess, she wanted a double-door vehicle so that her staff could also be accommodated in her adjoining enclosure.

The single-door van that had been called for her had to be sent back, unutilised," the eyewitness was quoted as saying. Rubina Dilaik decided to respond in a hilarious manner and told a leading daily in a text message, “Ha ha aahaa. To make it more meaty, you can also add that I refused to shoot in the real location which is a slum area - and left the set!" Palash Muchhal, the director of Ardh, told the daily that it was true that Rubina waited for a long time inside her car despite having arrived on time. However, it was not due to a demand for a double-door vanity van, he said, adding, "It was because it was raining. "Last month, Rubina announced in an Instagram post that she commenced shooting for her debut film Ardh. Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the film is a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai. "New beginnings," she wrote and shared the poster of the film. Rubina is best-known for her work in television shows like Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Ardh is likely to get an OTT release in 2022.



