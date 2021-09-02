Rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill inconsolable after Siddharth Shukla's sudden death

Actor Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has said that he spoke to his daughter after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla. Santokh, who is also shocked at the news, said that he couldn't 'believe whatever has happened'.Speaking to SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened." When asked if he talked to Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time." The hospital's Dr Jitten Bhavsar told PTI that Sidharth was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital.Sidharth started his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but it was Balika Vadhu that made him famous. He participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss 13, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.Sidharth’s tragic and untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Sidharth’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and fellow Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has expressed her grief on social media by sharing a broken heart emoji. Sidharth’s fans ‘Sidhearts’ and Shehnaaz Gill’s followers are in a state of “deep shock,” with many refusing to believe the news. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted, “I am just Numb… Why Sid? Too soon… May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla.” Several other celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Bipasha Basu, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh, R Madhavan, Tisca Chopra and Sunil Grover among others are anguished by the actor’s sudden and tragic demise.