Ryan Reynolds gives clarification on his James Bond comments

After Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who had caused a bit of a stir when he hinted at being the next James Bond, has clarified where he stands with taking on the infamous role.

According to E! News, fans of 007 were left shaken when Ryan during an interview with a news outlet had said, "I hear they're looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested."

His comments come shortly after Daniel Craig fulfilled his last adventure as the secret agent earlier this year.

But now Ryan has made it clear that he was kidding during the interview, tweeting recently, "I promise you I was not even remotely serious here," alongside a gif that also read, "That's bait."

And as added clarification, after entrepreneur Vincenzo Landino tweeted, "If the Bond franchise is going to do something radical, this is my 007," the 'Deadpool' star had three simple words squashing the idea in response, "No, no, no."

As for Ryan not actually looking to be in the running for the next James Bond, his stance would echo a statement he made back in October, revealing that he would be taking a break from acting after wrapping on 'Spirited', Apple TV Plus's musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

The reason for his hiatus would be because he wants to spend time with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty.

Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter of the decision in early November, "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family. You know, you really don't get that time back."

( With inputs from ANI )

