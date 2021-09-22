Ryan Reynolds gives epic reply to Gerard Butler's shady comments about his movies

Actor Ryan Reynolds, on Wednesday, gave an epic reply to Gerard Butler after the latter mentioned that he does not watch Ryan's movies.

According to E! News, Gerard in a recent interview admitted that he has not watched any of Ryan's movies.

To this, the 'Free Guy' actor had an epic reply.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan jokingly expressed a small bit of disbelief and wrote, "Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn't know what Free Guy is?"

In his post, Ryan also accompanied a tweet with a headline featuring Butler's commentary on September 21. He circled his own tweet, which happened to land underneath the article on his Twitter timeline.

Referencing his and wife Blake Lively's recent promise to match donations to American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, he continued, "Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf? *Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance."

Coming back to the interview from which the feud has originated, Gerard said, "I actually don't know what Free Guy is. I don't watch Ryan Reynolds' movies," when his 2009 movie, 'Gamer', was compared to Ryan's latest game-centred flick, 'Free Guy'.

In 'Gamer', Gerard portrayed a death row prisoner who ends up participating in an online game in which competitors can control human beings as players.

Whereas, 'Free Guy' stars Ryan as a bank teller who realises he is a non-player in an open-world video game.

In August, Ryan movie was even trolled by a critic who joked on Twitter about the "original Free Guy" by sharing a 'Gamer' poster.

( With inputs from ANI )

