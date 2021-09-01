'Sabka Sai' director Ajit Bhairavkar: Shirdi is home to me

Mumbai, Sep 1 Ajit Bhairavkar, who has directed the latest mythological web series 'Sabka Sai', says the town of Shirdi is home to him.

Bhairavkar said this in reaction to the appreciation which his show has received from Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

"The web series 'Sabka Sai' which is based on Sai Baba's life, is giving the message of Sraddha, Daya, Kshma, Karuna, Saburi and Shanti to his devotees. It is an extraordinary show made on Sai Baba's life and I would like to congratulate the makers, actors and the entire team behind the show," shared Kanhuraj Bagate, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

"Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions the devotees are unable to come and pay their visit to Baba but with the show 'Sabka Sai', you will be able to witness the important events and incidents from Baba's life and I would like to thank the team and actors for this. Om Shree Sainathay Namaha," he further said.

Reacting to this appreciation to his show, director Ajit Bhairavkar said: "This is the most important moment in my life and I am going to cherish this forever. Shirdi is home to me and these words of appreciation from Shirdi's Saibaba Sansthan Trust means a lot to the entire team. Today, I feel the wait and hard work has truly paid off."

The 10-episode series features Raj Arjun as 'Sai Baba', Gulki Joshi, Mohammad Samad, Aakash Sinha, Manoj Kolhatkar and others in pivotal roles.

'Sabka Sai' streams on MX Player.

