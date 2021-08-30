Sachin-Jigar celebrate music of 'Stree' as film completes 3 yrs

Mumbai, Aug 30 Singers and music composer duo Sachin and Jigar say that the concept behind making the hit music of 2018 film 'Stree' was to fit it into the genre of horror comedy.

The film, which completes three years of release on Tuesday, featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

The music album of 'Stree' comprises five chartbusters namely, 'Milegi milegi', 'Nazar na lag jaye', 'Dil ka darzi', 'Kamariya' and 'Aao kabhi haveli pe'.

Talking about the idea behind the film's music, the musical duo say in a joint statement: "The idea behind making music for 'Stree' was to make an album which defines the horror-comedy genre. Not all horror stories have horror music. With Dinesh Vijan, Amar and Raj & DK, it was a ride we really enjoyed. All the songs have an undertone of the ghost which is not on the nose, but the presence of the ghost is implied in a certain way."

Sachin-Jigar's hit music albums include 'Badlapur', 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', 'ABCD 2', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Go Goa Gone' and 'Roohi'.

