Sagarika Suman files complaint after getting threats for exposing Raj Kundra's pornography racket

Actress Sagarika Shona Suman has filed a police complaint, stating that she has been receiving several “abusive, threatening and vulgar" calls on Facebook and Instagram messengers from “fake" and “automated" accounts ever since she complained against Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra. In her complaint, Sagarika has alleged, “The calls from persons have threatened to kill or rape me, besides being very vulgar and abusive… I fear for my life as there could be some lunatic and crazy people out there, who being fans and friends of Raj Kundra, could go to any extent to harm me or my family."

Post Raj Kundra’s arrest earlier this week, Sagarika Shona Suman revealed that she was approached by Raj’s former PA, Umesh Kamat, for a role in a web series. Owing to the lockdown, an online audition was organized, and it was during this interaction, they asked her to go n*de. While she refused to give in to their demands, the actress-model revealed three people – including Kamat, were present, and one had their face covered- – who she guessed could have been Kundra given his body structure. Sagarika Shona Suman has been vocal about the ongoing pornography racket case involving Raj Kundra. On Friday, Raj Kundra was produced before the Court and his police custody was extended till July 27. Post this, he was taken to his and Shilpa Shetty's residence by Crime Branch Officials for a raid. The police officials were snapped arriving at the residence. Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty's statement was recorded in the matter and the actress had denied connection with the production of pornographic content. Kundra's bail hearing is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Bombay High Court.



