Sahil Dhandhia releases his single “Chalte Jaana Hai”

After much wait, musician Sahil Dhandhia has released his first single, Chalte Jaana Hai which has been written, sung and composed by Sahil Dhandhia. It talks about the emotions revolving around the rejections that musicians face early in their career. It aims to motivate these musicians to never give up on the journey to chase their dreams, no matter what obstacles are thrown at them along the way. The honest lyrics based on Sahil’s own musical journey, along with the catchy melody, are deeply relatable to people who have faced similar struggles. Apart from getting a music video and album art made to portray the humble message of the song, Sahil has planned to bring on-board some mental health professionals to publically discuss what upcoming musicians can do to overcome feelings of depression, anxiety and rejection in their early music days.

When quizzed about the song, Chalte Jaana Hai, Sahil said, "the song that talks about the emotions revolving around the rejections faced by musicians early on in their career. It aims to motivate these musicians to never give up on the journey to chase their dreams, no matter what obstacles are thrown at them. The lyrics are inspired by my own struggles when I started out as a professional musician." Sahil also wants to give Bollywood a try, as he believes it is the biggest segment of music in the country. He has also expressed his desire, to sing for composers like Amit Trivedi, A.R. Rahman, Pritam and Mithoon, among others. Speaking about his future plans, Sahil said, "I plan on releasing 4 self-composed songs every year apart from all the other music work I do. I also write songs in English and will be releasing them starting 2022. Once the pandemic situation gets better, I would love to plan a multi-city tour to perform these songs for a variety of audiences. Being on stage is something I love and I can't wait to get back to it in full throttle." Continuing further he said, "I also would like to do more work in the Advertisement Industry by singing for jingles, and for OTT platforms like Netflix by singing/composing music for Web Series. Apart from this, I am also exploring the area of music therapy to leverage the gift of my voice, which is my USP, to bring calm and peace to people's lives.