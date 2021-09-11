Sai Dharam Tej suffers collarbone fracture, Chiranjeevi assures fans he's safe after accident

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident at Madhapur in Hyderabad on Friday night. The actor, who is the nephew of veteran actor Chiranjeevi, was rushed to the hospital for immediate help. According to reports, he was riding the motorcycle at a very high speed and lost control. The 34-year-old suffered serious injuries, which includes a collarbone fracture.He was first administered first-aid treatment, after which he was taken to the Apollo Hospital and admitted there.



The hospital issued a statement that the actor is now stable and that he was put on assisted respiration. The doctors stated that there was no major injury, but he would be put under 24 hours observation. Assuring fans that there’s nothing to worry about, Chiranjeevi wrote, “@Iam Sai DharamTej met with an accident a few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days. (sic)”

