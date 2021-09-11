Sai Dharam Tej to undergo collar bone surgery after road accident

Sai Dharam Tej is currently hospitalised at Apollo Hospital & is stable after he met with an accident as his bike skid due to mud at the cable bridge, Hyderabad. Cops have also mentioned rash driving for the accident. He got minor injuries on his eyes, hands, and chest, which is being looked at by the doctors. On the same note, the doctors of Apollo Hospital mentioned that a collar bone surgery will be looked into in the next 24hrs. His uncle and Telugu star Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to inform fans that the actor is currently out of danger. An official statement from the hospital says that Dharam Tej has no major injuries to brain, spine, and vital organs. However, the actor sustained soft tissues injuries and a collar bone fracture.

His vitals are stable and responding well to treatment.#Saidharamtej 's Health bulletin updated @ 5PM.#GetwellSoonSaiDharamTejpic.twitter.com/p0c1xbM0b0 — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) September 11, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej’s family members visited him in the hospital. Pawan Kalyan, Pawan Tej and others were spotted at the hospital. A fan shared Pawan Kalyan’s video from the hospital in which the actor can be heard sharing that currently, Sai Dharam Tej is unconscious and under observation. Actors from the Telugu film industry wished a speedy recovery for Sai Dharam Tej. Jr NTR tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery brother (sic).” Wild Dog actor Ali Reza wrote, “Just got to know some unfortunate news about Sai Dharam Tej. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery. Insha Allah (sic).”Sai Dharam Tej will be next seen in the film Republic. He is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s nephew.