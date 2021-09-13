Saif Ali Khan calls second son Jehangir his accomplishment during the COVID-19 lockdown

Saif Ali Khan welcomed his second son Jehangir with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in February this year. The Omkara actor, will be soon be seen as guests on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. They will promote their recently released film Bhoot Police. In a new promo, host Kapil Sharma asked Saif on what he did during the Covid-19 lockdown. “First lockdown, maine French aur cooking seekhi, second lockdown mein bachcha (During the first lockdown, I learnt French and cooking.

During the second lockdown, I had a baby),” he said. He also smiled and pumped his fist in the air. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ along with Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The movie released on an OTT platform and received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Next, the actor will be seen in Om Raut’s ‘Aadipurush’ where Saif will be essaying the role of Ravana. It will also star south superstar Prabhas in the lead role. While Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sita, Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman in the movie.