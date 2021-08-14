Saif Ali Khan to celebrate his 51st birthday in Maldives with Kareena and kids

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were clicked at the airport, heading to an exotic location to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday. The actor will be turning 51 on 16 August. , The Hum Tum actor will ring his birthday in Maldives. As per Bombay Times, a source said, "Saif is looking at having a cosy family time this year on his birthday. He was just too exhausted with the work and wanted to hit the pause button to relax and unwind. This is going to be his first break after a long time as he was juggling between the tiring shooting schedules and other work commitments.



He will be spending the much-needed family-time at a peaceful resort on a private island." Kareena with Saif and their sons were snapped at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai today. as they headed out of the city. In the photos, Kareena is seen slaying in black comfy pants with a tee and tie-dye jacket over it. She teamed it up with cool sunglasses, white sneakers and a huge handbag. On the other hand, Saif is seen opting for a white kurta with jeans and flats.On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Vikram Vedha remake.

