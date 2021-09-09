Saira Banu makes her first public appearance with a portrait of late Dilip Kumar

construction bungalow of her late husband, Dilip Kumar. The veteran actress posed with a picture of Dilip Kumar as she entered the site. She was accompanied by her doctor and a staff member who helped her walk. Saira Banu got discharged from Hinduja Hospital on Sunday, September 5. The veteran actress posed for pictures with a portrait of the late Dilip Kumar. She made the visit under the supervision of her doctor. Her staff member helped her walk.

On Sunday, Saira Banu was discharged from the non-COVID-19 facility of a Mumbai hospital and returned home. "Saira ji is doing well. She's discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers," Saira’s close family friend Faisal Farooqui had told PTI. Earlier, a doctor from the hospital had reportedly informed that the actress has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome and will be undergoing an angiography soon. There were also reports suggesting that Saira has been battling with depression post the loss of Dilip Kumar. Putting an end to such rumours, Dr Gokhale who was in charge of Saira’s health, said, "Sairaji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography." Saira Banu's husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at 98 after a long ailment. The couple, who acted together in several films, including Sagina and Gopi, got married in 1966.