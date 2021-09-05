Saira Banu moved out of ICU, doctors refutes reports of actress battling depression

Saira Banu, who was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on August 24 following breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar has been shifted out of ICU. According to reports, the Padosan actress is feeling much better now. The cardiologist attending on the former actress, Dr Nitin Gokhale informed ETimes about her current health status. He revealed that Saira Banu has been shifted out from the ICU now. "She's gone to a room. She is much better, in fact, fine," he said. Earlier, some reports were doing rounds on the Internet stating the late actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira was not letting the doctors at Hinduja do an angiography on her and was battling depression.

Rubbishing such reports, Dr Nitin clarified, “Sairaji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography." "The angiography as I told you last time will be done at a later date after we control her diabetes. So where's the question of she saying 'no' to it?" Dr Gokhale added. The veteran actress has been keeping low ever since the death of her superstar husband Dilip Kumar passed away. Saira and Dilip got married in 1966. The couple acted together in several films including Sagina and Gopi. Saira made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee and went on to appear in movies such as Bluff Master, Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Pyar Mohabbat, Victoria No. 203, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Resham Ki Dori, Shagird and Diwana.

