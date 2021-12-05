Salman distances himself from Jacqueline after her involvement with Sukesh Chandrasekhar ?

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a witness in a Rs. 200 crore Money laundering case. Reportedly, the ED in its chargesheet has said that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had close contacts with the actress. Now it looks like the controversy is likely to affect Jacqueline's professional life. According a Bollywood Hungama Salman Khan is not keen on having her on board for his Da-bangg concert in Riyadh on December 10. Sources say Salman Khan is not eager on having her on board after the allegations of association with an alleged economic offender surfaced with pictorial evidence. An informed source says, “Jacqueline is in trouble, serious trouble. She is likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for a number of times in the coming weeks and may even be restricted from travelling out of Mumbai. Salman is looking at replacing Jacqueline for the Riyadh concert.”

Reportedly, the ED chargesheet stated that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar revealed giving Jacqueline Fernandez gifts worth Rs 10 crore. These gifts included diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockery, four Persian cats (cost of one cat is around Rs 9 lakh) and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh. Chandrashekhar also claimed to have gifted Nora Fatehi a luxury car. For the unversed, Jacqueline along with Nora had appeared before the ED in October to help the interrogation. Earlier, a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced online. In the photo, Sukesh was seen planting a kiss on actress' cheek while they take a mirror selfie. In October, Jacqueline Fernandez was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. Responding to the claims, actress' spokesperson had issued an official statement saying, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations."




