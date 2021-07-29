Salman Khan extends birthday wish to Sanjay Dutt with major throwback picture

Superstar Salman Khan dug out a major throwback picture from his photo gallery to extend a special birthday wish to veteran star Sanjay Dutt, who turned a year older on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a still featuring him and Dutt from the iconic song 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo' from the unreleased Bollywood movie 'Dus'.

Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, "Happy birthday Baba Sanjay Dutt."

Dutt's wife Maanayata also chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of red heart emoticons.

For the unversed, the powerhouse duo has worked in films like 'Saajan' and 'Chal Mere Bhai'. The actors have also collaborated for the peppy song 'Po Po' from Dutt's 2012 comedy-drama 'Son Of Sardaar' in which Salman gave a special appearance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the veteran star Sanjay Dutt unveiled his new look and a new poster from his forthcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'. He will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Shamshera' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan'. He will also be seen in 'Antim' which co-stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

( With inputs from ANI )

