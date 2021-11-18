Salman Khan followed actor Dharmendra all his life, see full report

The Dabbang of the Industry Salman Khan who is admired by everyone and has been followed by many peoples, the man with the biggest fan base has actually followed someone else in his whole life.

Recently, Salman Khan appeared on Ranveer Singh's show 'The Big Picture on social media'. Where Salman Khan said that he actually followed the Veratan actor Dharmendra all his life.

Salman can be seen saying, "Actually, maine na humesha Dharam Ji ko hi follow Kiya hai. Vo jo masoomiyat unke chehre pe hain..good looking man, the most beautiful looking man and with that vulnerability and that manly body." To this, Ranveer jokingly said, "Macho man". After this, Salman repeated the dialogue from Dhamerndra's movie 'Yaadon Ki Baarat' with a twist and said, "Puttar.... mera mazaak mat uda main tera khoon pee jaunga."

After which Dharmendra took his Instagram and re-posted the Video with a note, where he wrote "Dear Salman, love you for loving comments about me. I am an old story. You are the most handsome actor in Bollywood. love you for your simplicity. Jeete Raho, always pray 🙏 for your happy healthy, and prosperous life."

Madhuri Dixit took to the comment section and commented, "We love you so much, Dharam Ji.

On the work front, the legendary actor will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.