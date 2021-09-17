Salman Khan impressed by niece Alizeh Agnihotri's new jewellery commercial

Salman Khan has praised his niece Alizeh Agnihotri after she starred in an ad for a jewellery brand. She previously modelled for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal couture line. In the short video, reposted by Salman on Instagram, Alizeh is seen flaunting various jewellery pieces. Salman wrote in the caption, “Arre wah how nice u looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan… god bless. In the video, shared on Instagram by the jewellery brand, Alizeh flaunted her bracelet, hand thong, necklace and rings, as she struck numerous poses. She wore a green bralette with white pants.



The caption of the Instagram post was a statement from Alizeh about her relationship with jewellery. She revealed that she never got her ears pierced. “A lot of people find it strange, because wearing earrings comes so naturally to most people, but somehow I haven’t had the desire,” she said. Alizeh talked about how there was a time when she wore no jewellery at all but now, she picks out her accessories before even choosing her outfit. “Jewellery to me is about finding new ways to express myself, and I’ve always leaned towards doing that with rings, necklaces, anklets and even body chains,” she said. Alizeh is expected to make her movie debut soon. She has also taken dance training from late-choreographer Saroj Khan as part of her Bollywood preparations. Salman, meanwhile, is currently shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and is produced by Aditya Chopra